Dead Eyes Chats With Tegan & Sara At Lollapalooza

Tegan and Sara were in Chicago this weekend, performing at the Lollapalooza festival. Somehow they found time in their busy schedules to hang backstage with Kevin Klein Live’s producer, Dead Eyes.

The sisters are celebrating the 10 year anniversary of their breakthrough album The Con. In addition to a special tour, they revealed that a covers album featuring various guest artists will be released this fall. While they wouldn’t disclose exactly who will be featured on there, Tegan and Sara did promise a lot of diversity. “Unlike every festival, and magazine, and board of directors, and organization in America for music where it’s all men, this is definitely not gonna be that. That’s for sure. The numbers a gonna be slightly different. It’s not going to be like 12 dudes and 2 girls.”

As the conversation wrapped, Dead Eyes asked Tegan and Sara (who are openly gay) to dish out a little advice to Kevin Klein Live cohost Ally, who recently got engaged to her long-time girlfriend. Listen to the interview to find out what words of wisdom the singers’ passed on!