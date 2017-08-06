Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

Dead Eyes Chats With Tegan & Sara At Lollapalooza

August 6, 2017 4:02 PM
Filed Under: Kevin Klein Live, LGBTQ, Lollapaloooza, Tegan and Sara
(Zoey Grossman for Warner Bros. Records)

Tegan and Sara were in Chicago this weekend, performing at the Lollapalooza festival. Somehow they found time in their busy schedules to hang backstage with Kevin Klein Live’s producer, Dead Eyes.

The sisters are celebrating the 10 year anniversary of their breakthrough album The Con. In addition to a special tour, they revealed that a covers album featuring various guest artists will be released this fall. While they wouldn’t disclose exactly who will be featured on there, Tegan and Sara did promise a lot of diversity. “Unlike every festival, and magazine, and board of directors, and organization in America for music where it’s all men, this is definitely not gonna be that. That’s for sure. The numbers a gonna be slightly different. It’s not going to be like 12 dudes and 2 girls.”

img 2163 Dead Eyes Chats With Tegan & Sara At Lollapalooza

Dead Eyes with Tegan and Sara at Lollapalooza

As the conversation wrapped, Dead Eyes asked Tegan and Sara (who are openly gay) to dish out a little advice to Kevin Klein Live cohost Ally, who recently got engaged to her long-time girlfriend. Listen to the interview to find out what words of wisdom the singers’ passed on!

 

 

More from Kevin Klein Live
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live