“We’re Exceeding Our Wildest Dreams” Run The Jewels Talk Bernie Sanders, Joining The Marvel Universe

Killer Mike and El-P, better known as Run The Jewels, sat down with Kevin Klein Live producer Dead Eyes at Lollpalooza this weekend. In the last 4 years, RTJ has become one of the biggest draws in hip-hop, fusing socially charged lyrics with fearless musical force. The result has won them fans from the likes of Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker, Outkast’s Big Boi, and Rage Against The Machine’s Zach De La Rocha.

The group’s success has also launched the group into the Marvel Universe. “The editor of Marvel, his son is in a football league,” El-P explained. “He scored a touchdown and the son and his teammates started throwing up the Run The Jewels hand symbol to each other, screaming ‘Run The Jewels fast, run the Run The Jewels fast’. And was like, ‘What is that? What are you saying?’ And his son turned him onto us”.

Another surprising fan, Senator Bernie Sanders, whom Killer Mike refers to as “The OG”. Though Sanders enjoys what RTJ bring to the table, the duo quickly point out that the senator isn’t much of a hip-hop fan. “He’s Bernie Sanders!,” howled Killer Mike. “He’s worried about getting this country culturally invigorated and our revolution. He doesn’t have time to worry about what’s the hottest new hot hip-hop group.”

Check out Dead Eyes’ full interview with Run The Jewels by clicking below: