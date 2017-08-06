Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

“We’re Exceeding Our Wildest Dreams” Run The Jewels Talk Bernie Sanders, Joining The Marvel Universe

August 6, 2017 8:49 PM
Filed Under: bernie sanders, El-P, Kevin Klein Live, Killer Mike, Lollapalooza, Marvel, Run the Jewels
(Michael Schmelling)

Killer Mike and El-P, better known as Run The Jewels, sat down with Kevin Klein Live producer Dead Eyes at Lollpalooza this weekend. In the last 4 years, RTJ has become one of the biggest draws in hip-hop, fusing socially charged lyrics with fearless musical force. The result has won them fans from the likes of Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker, Outkast’s Big Boi, and Rage Against The Machine’s Zach De La Rocha.

The group’s success has also launched the group into the Marvel Universe. “The editor of Marvel, his son is in a football league,” El-P explained. “He scored a touchdown and the son and his teammates started throwing up the Run The Jewels hand symbol to each other, screaming ‘Run The Jewels fast, run the Run The Jewels fast’. And was like, ‘What is that? What are you saying?’ And his son turned him onto us”.

image1 5 Were Exceeding Our Wildest Dreams Run The Jewels Talk Bernie Sanders, Joining The Marvel Universe

Dead Eyes hanging with Run The Jewels at Lollapalooza

Another surprising fan, Senator Bernie Sanders, whom Killer Mike refers to as “The OG”. Though Sanders enjoys what RTJ bring to the table, the duo quickly point out that the senator isn’t much of a hip-hop fan. “He’s Bernie Sanders!,” howled Killer Mike. “He’s worried about getting this country culturally invigorated and our revolution. He doesn’t have time to worry about what’s the hottest new hot hip-hop group.”

Check out Dead Eyes’ full interview with Run The Jewels by clicking below:

More from Kevin Klein Live
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live