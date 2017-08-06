Which ‘Game Of Thrones’ Character Is Your State?

Thrillist put together a list of THE PERFECT ‘GAME OF THRONES’ CHARACTER FOR EACH STATE and it is pretty spot on.

Florida gets the “Mad” King Aerys II Targaryen while Illinois got the scheming eunuch Varys. There is even a spot for “That guy Ned Stark executes in the pilot” … sorry Delaware.

And for California …

King Tommen Baratheon

Blond and easily duped, powerful but clumsy with said power, impressed by girls’ boobs and wacky religions.

It sounds like the writers spent too much time on Venice Beach but definately not the worst of the Lannisters.

Get the full list at thrillist.com.