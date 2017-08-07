Anna Faris and Chris Pratt Announced Their Separation

After 8 years of marriage, Anna Faris and Chris Pratt have announced their official separation.

The two stars posted messages on their social media accounts announcing it.

“We are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.”

The two were married in 2009 and have a 5 year old son named Jack.

Pratt is best known for his roles in the Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World films while Faris stars in the CBS sitcome Mom.

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.