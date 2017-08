Insomniac Events has announced the big lineup for their 2017 BOO! San Francisco shows.

San Francisco! Your #BOOSF 2017 lineup is here! 👻 Tickets on sale Thursday at 12pm PT. pic.twitter.com/XEQDSoPhsB — Insomniac Events (@insomniacevents) August 7, 2017

The party will feature:

A-Trak

Dillon Francis

What So Not

Zeds Dead

Graves

Kayzo

Blu J

Borgore

LOUDPVCK

Judge

Devault

GG Magree

Tickets go on sale Thursday August 10 at 12PM here.

This will be quite the costume party.