Brewchella Craft Beer Festival In San Francisco This September

On Saturday September 30 Brewchella hits San Francisco’s Soma StrEat Food Park (428 11th St.) with over 20+ Bay Area breweries and 40+ craft beers.
It’s $35 fr a general admission ticket, which gets you in from 6 PM – 9 PM. The $50 VIP brewmaster ticket gets you in an hour earlier. Tickets can be purchased at Eventbrite.
Some of the breweries in attendance will be:
- Black Hammer Brewing
- Barebottle Brew Company
- Calicraft
- Magnolia
- Laughing Monk
& many more.
- This is a 21 and over event
- Everyone will be required to show Photo ID
- No outside food or drink permitted
- This is a RAIN OR SHINE event
Food trucks will be on hand as well as live bands.
For more, head to the Facebook event page.