Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

Brewchella Craft Beer Festival In San Francisco This September

August 7, 2017 8:10 PM
Filed Under: Brewchella, San Francisco
Courtesy Soma StrEat Park

On Saturday September 30 Brewchella hits San Francisco’s Soma StrEat Food Park (428 11th St.) with over 20+ Bay Area breweries and 40+ craft beers.

It’s $35 fr a general admission ticket, which gets you in from 6 PM – 9 PM. The $50 VIP brewmaster ticket gets you in an hour earlier. Tickets can be purchased at Eventbrite.

Some of the breweries in attendance will be:

  • Black Hammer Brewing
  • Barebottle Brew Company
  • Calicraft
  • Magnolia
  • Laughing Monk

& many more.

  • This is a 21 and over event
  • Everyone will be required to show Photo ID
  • No outside food or drink permitted
  • This is a RAIN OR SHINE event

Food trucks will be on hand as well as live bands.

For more, head to the Facebook event page.

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live