Brewchella Craft Beer Festival In San Francisco This September

On Saturday September 30 Brewchella hits San Francisco’s Soma StrEat Food Park (428 11th St.) with over 20+ Bay Area breweries and 40+ craft beers.

It’s $35 fr a general admission ticket, which gets you in from 6 PM – 9 PM. The $50 VIP brewmaster ticket gets you in an hour earlier. Tickets can be purchased at Eventbrite.

Some of the breweries in attendance will be:

Black Hammer Brewing

Barebottle Brew Company

Calicraft

Magnolia

Laughing Monk

& many more.

Nothing diminishes the Sunday blues better than a beer at Off the Grid at Presidio. 🍺#beerme #beer #beerfest #california #sanfrancisco A post shared by Brewchella (@brewchella) on Jul 23, 2017 at 2:21pm PDT

This is a 21 and over event

Everyone will be required to show Photo ID

No outside food or drink permitted

This is a RAIN OR SHINE event

Food trucks will be on hand as well as live bands.

For more, head to the Facebook event page.