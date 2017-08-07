Color Factory Pop-Up Museum Extends SF Dates Through September

Color Factory has taken the internet by storm these last few weeks as one of the most Instagrammable spots in the country and it’s right here in the Bay Area.

Tickets for August sold out incredibly quick & now that dates have been added for September those are going super fast too. Get yours ASAP here.

The immersive color experience features two stories and 12,000 square feet of pop-up color. From rainbows and 10,000 ribbons to a life-size Lite Brite and a massive yellow ballpit are included in the museum.

Today is the day @colorfactoryco opens! I'm so excited to share this with the world. I feel so grateful to the team working on it, truly some of the most talented people I know. #colorfactoryco A post shared by Oh Happy Day (@ohhappyday) on Aug 1, 2017 at 7:08am PDT

There’s no telling if the immersive color experience will continue to extend its dates, or move to a new city (New York has been rumored) so get in while you can. Tickets went on sale at 3PM on Monday August 7th and they haven’t been simple to get. Expect to wait in line for a little while:

Apparently Color Factory tix are as hot as Hamilton tix in SF… pic.twitter.com/BmnnFqZfsq — Jacinth Sohi (@jacinthsohi) August 7, 2017

A ticket as hot as ‘Hamilton’ or Coachella? It has seemed that way.

Finally! 2.5 hours later and I finally got tickets!! #colorfactory — Stephanie M Lopez (@Steph_Meownique) August 8, 2017

Finally got my Color Factory tickets, after 3 and a half freaken hours, and anxiety at 1000000. — Moe (@moeypotpie) August 8, 2017

Good luck.