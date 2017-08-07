Dead Eyes Interviews Banks At Lollapalooza

With her signature brand of soulful, alternative pop, Banks has cemented her place as one of the most commanding female voices in music today. Kevin Klein Live producer Dead Eyes recently had the chance to catch up with the talented young singer backstage a Lollapalooza.

In an era full of reality “stars” posting constant updates about their personal life on social media, Banks is somewhat of a throwback. She values her privacy and admits the preoccupation with celebrity is something that’s lost on her. “It’s like there’s this whole addiction and obsession with fame for fame’s sake, and people getting idolized for just being simply known for being them. And I’m not into that.”

Of course, that’s not to say that the 29 year old singer is closed off to the world. Far from it. A simple listen to songs like “Better” or “Beggin For Thread” reveals an artist who is equal parts powerful and vulnerable, one who has captured audiences attention ever since bursting on the scene in 2014.

Still, her relationship with the spotlight is a complicated one, and she openly admits to battling serious nerves early in her career. “There was definitely real bad stage fright initially and I had some probably unhealthy ways of dealing with it. I got really dark before shows.” Thankfully, she’s been able evolve from those dark times, finding joy within her stage persona these days. “I really love touring now. I love performing.”

Banks latest album The Altar is out now. Click below to hear her complete interview backstage at Lollapalooza.