Fat Mike’s ‘Punk In Drublic’ Festival Announces Concord Lineup

A few weeks ago we found out about Fat Mike’s new ‘Punk In Drublic’ festival that would be hitting six cities this fall, with a Bay Area date at the Concord Pavilion on Saturday October 14. We now have the lineup for the show:
- NOFX
- Flogging Molly
- Goldfinger
- Less Than Jake
- Bad Cop Bad Cop
- Get Dead
Here’s some more info:
- It will feature up to four hours of craft beer tastings with over 100 beers.
- Tastings are included with admission.
- Festival hours are 12 PM – 9 PM
- Complimentary tastings are from 12 PM – 4 PM
- NOFX and Stone Brewing will have a special Punk In Drublic beer available in cans only at festival dates.
Tickets go on sale Friday morning August 11 at 10AM over at Punkindrublicfest.com.
Hey California, Washington and Idaho! How stoked are you to be getting these 12 oz #PunkInDrublic cans from @stonebrewingco in September!?! TICKETS FOR PUNK IN DRUBLIC ON SALE 10AM PST FRIDAY, JULY 28TH FOR BOISE AND TACOMA! 🍻 . . Video Credit @ocbeerblog #idahobeer #boisebeer #tacoma #washingtonbeer #seattlebeer #boise #craftnotcrap #craftbeer #brewery #punkrock