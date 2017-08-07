Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

Fat Mike’s ‘Punk In Drublic’ Festival Announces Concord Lineup

August 7, 2017 6:30 AM
Filed Under: Flogging Molly, Goldfinger, NOFX, Punk In Drublic

A few weeks ago we found out about Fat Mike’s new ‘Punk In Drublic’ festival that would be hitting six cities this fall, with a Bay Area date at the Concord Pavilion on Saturday October 14. We now have the lineup for the show:

unnamed Fat Mikes Punk In Drublic Festival Announces Concord Lineup

  • NOFX
  • Flogging Molly
  • Goldfinger
  • Less Than Jake
  • Bad Cop Bad Cop
  • Get Dead

Here’s some more info:

  • It will feature up to four hours of craft beer tastings with over 100 beers.
  • Tastings are included with admission.
  • Festival hours are 12 PM – 9 PM
  • Complimentary tastings are from 12 PM – 4 PM
  • NOFX and Stone Brewing will have a special Punk In Drublic beer available in cans only at festival dates.

Tickets go on sale Friday morning August 11 at 10AM over at Punkindrublicfest.com.

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live