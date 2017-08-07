‘Game Of Thrones’ Interactive Experience Now Open In San Francisco

Last week, The Color Factory pop-up museum opened in SF, word of the Museum Of Ice Cream coming in September surfaced, and now the flagship AT&T Store at 1 Powell St. in San Francisco has transformed into an interactive ‘Game Of Thrones’ experience.

Feel free to snap a photo on the iron throne, or step around the map of Westerns and Essos that activate interactive white walkers.

There will also be a ‘Game Of Thrones’ costume party on Saturday August 19 from 11 AM – 4 PM.

It’s part of a promotion to get AT&T customers to sign up for DirectTV, which has HBO.

Additional show-themed props will be popping up in the store over the next few weeks.