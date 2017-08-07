Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

‘Game Of Thrones’ Interactive Experience Now Open In San Francisco

August 7, 2017 2:08 PM
Filed Under: Game of Thrones, San Francisco
/ AFP PHOTO / MANDEL NGAN (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

Last week, The Color Factory pop-up museum opened in SF, word of the Museum Of Ice Cream coming in September surfaced, and now the flagship AT&T Store at 1 Powell St. in San Francisco has transformed into an interactive ‘Game Of Thrones’ experience.

House of Choi✌🏼#gameofthrones #GoT #AT&T #DontTellCerseiISatInHerChair #IronThrone

A post shared by Angus B. Choi (@angusbchoi) on

Feel free to snap a photo on the iron throne, or step around the map of Westerns and Essos that activate interactive white walkers.

A post shared by Linda W (@lyndah606) on

A Nine-Course Game Of Thrones Dinner Is Being Held In San Francisco

You're mine and I am yours. And if we die, we die but first we'll live. #iloveyoujonsnow #got #winteriscoming

A post shared by TheOriginal_JLo (@theoriginal_jlo) on

There will also be a ‘Game Of Thrones’ costume party on Saturday August 19 from 11 AM – 4 PM.

It’s part of a promotion to get AT&T customers to sign up for DirectTV, which has HBO.

Additional show-themed props will be popping up in the store over the next few weeks.

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live