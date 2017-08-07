Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 08.07.17

Kevin Klein Live is back with a full staff today, with Dead Eyes returning successfully from Lollapalooza in mostly perfect condition. So with this many people in the same studio together, it was time to put those heads to good use for a new edition of Hacking Off, where the show and the audience come up with the ultimate life hack for today’s common problems. Today’s topic was covering up your poo smell in the company bathroom. Plenty of the show’s ideas were discussed, but someone the “official” right answer was more complicated than it’s worth. Shame wins over hard work every time.

Plus, there’s a school in America banning Capri pants, but not for the people you would expect. The school is banning teachers from wearing these not quite shorts, not quite pants, citing them as unprofessional. Kevin and Ally broke down the news story, where so many details didn’t add up, from the fake names the news said had opinions on the issue to the over the top sound effects trying to show off which styles of Capri pants were and weren’t appropriate. Clearly, this is what deserves to be the front page news of the day.

Also on today’s podcast:

Dead Eyes comes back from Lollapalooza with messages from Run The Jewels and Tegan and Sara

Listeners pitch their set ups for Make Out For Outside Lands, where details can be found on the show’s Facebook page

Iron Lung Lady calls in to let us know she’s been kicked out of the state somehow

And more!

