Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

Oakland’s Children’s Fairyland Open For Grown Ups For One Night Only

August 7, 2017 11:16 AM
Filed Under: Children's Fairyland, Oakland
Children's Fairyland
(Children's Fairyland)

Children’s Fairyland has been a family staple in Oakland since opening in 1950. The family attraction is filled with “whimsical storybook sets, gentle rides, friendly animals, and inspired live entertainment.”

Now, for those who have never been or don’t have kids, adults can enjoy Children’s Fairyland at a 21+ only night.

On August 18th from 7 to 10 PM, Oaklandish and Fairyland have teamed up for #Fairyland4GrownUps. There will be drinks, DJ Dion Decibels spinning, and gourmet food for purchase. Plus, you’ll get to play at Fairyland.

Tickets are $30 and available for purchase at Oakland Supply Co. (427 Water Street). Go to Oaklandish for all the details.

 

feet Oaklands Childrens Fairyland Open For Grown Ups For One Night OnlyBradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live