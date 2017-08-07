Prophets of Rage Share New Single ‘Radical Eyes’

By Abby Hassler

Prophets of Rage shared a new track “Radical Eyes” today (August 7) off of their upcoming self-titled debut album. This song follows the band’s previously released singles “UnF—- The World” and “Living on the 110.”

The band consists of Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello, Tim Commerford and Brad Wilk, together with Public Enemy’s Chuck D and DJ Lord and Cypress Hill’s B-Real..

“The Western world has created biased structures and stereotypes,” Chuck D explained. “Opposing viewpoints and movements are seen as radical rather than diversity. ‘Radical Eyes’ is the lens everything is viewed through, any life movement in opposition is considered radicalized.”

Listen to “Radical Eyes” at Radio.com.