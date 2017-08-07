San Francisco’s Cathedrals Release “Try To Fight” Video

San Francisco duo Cathedrals have given us a ‘Flash dance’-inspired video for their latest single “Try To Fight,” check it out here:

The video stars Kylie Shea and was directed by Jesse Fleece.

Cathedrals’ will play a show on September 20 as part of Give a Home, a collaboration between Amnesty International and Sofar Sounds in which 1,000 musicians will play in living rooms across the world. Vice and Facebook Live will be live-streaming and promoting the concerts globally.

For more on cathedrals, visit their Facebook page.