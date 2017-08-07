Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

San Francisco’s Cathedrals Release “Try To Fight” Video

August 7, 2017 6:46 PM
Filed Under: Cathedrals
(Neon Gold Records)

San Francisco duo Cathedrals have given us a ‘Flash dance’-inspired video for their latest single “Try To Fight,” check it out here:

The video stars Kylie Shea and was directed by Jesse Fleece.

Cathedrals’ will play a show on September 20 as part of Give a Home, a collaboration between Amnesty International and Sofar Sounds in which 1,000 musicians will play in living rooms across the world. Vice and Facebook Live will be live-streaming and promoting the concerts globally.

For more on cathedrals, visit their Facebook page.

 

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live