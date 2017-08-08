Tom DeLonge Says Angels & Airwaves Album is ‘In the Works’

By Hayden Wright

Angels & Airwaves fans can rejoice about this news: Tom DeLonge announced on Instagram that a new A&A album is “in the works.”

Related: Tom DeLonge Announces First Installment of Investigative UFO Series

The guitarist and lead vocalist set aside his passion for UFO research to update fans on the status of the new album. According to Delonge, a date for his band’s next release is “coming soon.”

It’s been three years since Angels & Airwaves released their fifth studio album The Dream Walker in 2014. Since then, members have dabbled in side projects and A&A EPs were released in 2015 and 2016.

See DeLonge’s announcement below.

@angelsandairwaves new album in the works.... A post shared by Official Tom DeLonge (@tomdelonge) on Aug 7, 2017 at 8:51am PDT