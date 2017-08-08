Cracker Barrel Coming To Northern California Next Year

Last week, news surfaced that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store was planning to expand to California where they’ll be opening their first restaurant in Victorville, California in February. Now, we also know they’re coming to northern California with a Sacramento store planned to open in 2018 as well.

A Cracker Barrel spokesperson confirmed last week that it would be opening and said that they’re “THRILLED” to be coming to Sacramento.

The Tennessee-based restaurant is widely popular in the South and Midwest and as it plans to grow its customer base in the West a Bay Area location appears likely.

Country fried steak, cheese hash browns, cheese, mac n cheese grits and biscuits 😍 #crackerbarrel #ilovecheese A post shared by Robert Beard (@thebeardbomb) on Aug 2, 2017 at 1:30pm PDT

No exact location, or date has been revealed for when that Sacramento location will open, but if you’re into Cracker Barrel and have wanted it closer to home, get hyped.