After a 33-year run on late night & two years away, David Letterman will be returning to your screens for a new Netflix talk show.

Letterman is cutting his retirement short with a new @netflix show set for 2018. https://t.co/EO5R71FQSG — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) August 8, 2017

The legendary host will be bringing us six pre-recorded, hourlong episodes focusing on conversations with a single guest as well as delving into topics on his own, outside of the studio.

The show will be coming to Netflix at some point in 2018. For more, head to Consequence of Sound.