Big news came on Tuesday when Disney announced that they would be pulling their films from Netflix and that they will be launching their own streaming service by 2019.

Netflix Stock Falls After Disney Announces Plans to End Movie-Output Deal https://t.co/76d35VZy6y — Variety (@Variety) August 8, 2017

It seems that any movie that is Disney, or Pixar-branded will appear exclusively on the new streaming service. No word yet on the Marvel & ‘Star Wars’ films.

Disney will also be launching an ESPN streaming service in early 2018.

DOES DISNEY NOT REALISE WE ALL BROKE AF pic.twitter.com/GMUIhYQ2Jj — eleanor (@tomhollandx) August 8, 2017

