FOX Looking To Revive ‘King Of The Hill’

After bringing back ‘The X-Files,’ ’24,’ & ‘Prison Break,’ next up for FOX might be ‘King Of The Hill’.

King of the Hill could return to Fox https://t.co/LYXD98Smup — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) August 8, 2017

The cartoon ran for 12 years between 1997 & 2009 and according to reports FOX has had preliminary discussions with show creators Greg Daniels and Mike Judge about bringing it back.

Chairman and CEO of FOX Television Group Dana Waldman said both Daniels & Judge are excited about the prospect of bringing ‘King Of The Hill’ back, but are a bit busy with other projects at the moment. A return does seem plausible at some point in the future.

