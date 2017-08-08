Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

FOX Looking To Revive ‘King Of The Hill’

August 8, 2017 9:31 PM
Filed Under: King Of The Hill
(Back row, L-R:) Kathy Najimy as Peggy Hill, Stephen Root as Bill, creator and exec. producer Mike Judge as Hank Hill, guest voice David Herman, Johnny Hardwick as Dale, and (front row L-R:) Lauren Tom as Mihn, Brittany Murphy as LuAnne, Ashley Gardner as Nancy Gribble, Toby Huss as Cotton/Kahn and guest voice Tom Petty as Lucky celebrate the 200th episode of "King of the Hill" in Century City, CA on April 8, 2005 (Photo by Ray Mickshaw/WireImage)

After bringing back ‘The X-Files,’ ’24,’ & ‘Prison Break,’ next up for FOX might be ‘King Of The Hill’.

The cartoon ran for 12 years between 1997 & 2009 and according to reports FOX has had preliminary discussions with show creators Greg Daniels and Mike Judge about bringing it back.

NBC Would Like To Bring ‘The Office’ Back To TV

Chairman and CEO of FOX Television Group Dana Waldman said both Daniels & Judge are excited about the prospect of bringing ‘King Of The Hill’ back, but are a bit busy with other projects at the moment. A return does seem plausible at some point in the future.

For more, head to Variety.

 

