Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 08.08.17

Girly Willy has been a longtime fan of Kevin Klein Live and has recently tried producing his own YouTube channel. For his latest installment, Girly Willy wanted to feature Kevin Klein Live in some capacity, which Kevin accepted with one stipulation: Girly Willy would have to beat Ally in a game of trivia revolving around the show’s history over the last three years. You may think that Ally would have the advantage, but don’t underestimate her short term memory issues and Girly Willy’s devotion to Kevin Klein Live.

Plus, Kevin and Ally looked into a news report by some local affiliate for a new edition of Off Prompter. The story being reported on was a 9 year old boy trying to sign up to get a job at NASA, where he cites his love of science fiction films and other fun tidbits. But some bizarre reason, the older anchor decided to give a lecture on quarantine procedure on Apollo 11 while the co-anchor was clueless on how to react. It’s the kind of news that you’ll only find in the smallest markets and on Kevin Klein Live.

Also on today’s podcast:

Meat eaters and veggie lovers compete in the first ever Vegan Vs. Carnivore

Coachella Eric gives his insightful thoughts on the season finale of The Bachelorette

How a story on a dog surfing competition in Pacifica drove a BBC reporter to sound like Useless Weirdo

And more!

Kevin Klein Live: Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

SUBSCRIBE: RSS | iTunes | Play.it | More Podcast Episodes