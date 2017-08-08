The ‘IT’ Experience Comes To California This Month

The 2017 version of Stephen King’s “IT” looks like one of the most terrifying films of the year & it’s coming out in September.

Starting August 14 you’ll be able to experience part of the film in person at the Neibolt Hollywood House in Los Angeles.

It can’t wait to meet you. Reserve your time for free to The Neibolt House Hollywood at https://t.co/Nt4QaHeM6a. #ITMovie #ThatsWhereITLives pic.twitter.com/Bd0GQLBbZM — IT Movie🎈 (@ITMovieOfficial) August 8, 2017

Explore the place where IT lives in an 18 & over only haunted house experience where you’ll be guided by “Georgie” through the 5,000 sq. ft. home. You’ll be grouped into “Losers Club” groups of 7 and will journey through a 20-minute experience featuring live actors, animatronic beings, and more.

The Neibolt Hollywood House will be at the corner of Hollywood & Vine in L.A. and open daily from 1 PM – 11 PM August 14-September 10.

For more, visit ThatswhereITLives.com.