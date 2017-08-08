Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

The ‘IT’ Experience Comes To California This Month

August 8, 2017 9:29 AM
Filed Under: It, Los Angeles, Neibolt House
(New Line Cinema)

The 2017 version of Stephen King’s “IT” looks like one of the most terrifying films of the year & it’s coming out in September.

Starting August 14 you’ll be able to experience part of the film in person at the Neibolt Hollywood House in Los Angeles.

Explore the place where IT lives in an 18 & over only haunted house experience where you’ll be guided by “Georgie” through the 5,000 sq. ft. home. You’ll be grouped into “Losers Club” groups of 7 and will journey through a 20-minute experience featuring live actors, animatronic beings, and more.

The Neibolt Hollywood House will be at the corner of Hollywood & Vine in L.A. and open daily from 1 PM – 11 PM August 14-September 10.

For more, visit ThatswhereITLives.com.

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live