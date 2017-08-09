Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

FaceApp Adds Ethnicity Filters; Sparks Online Backlash

August 9, 2017 1:09 PM
Filed Under: Ethnicity Filters, FaceApp

FaceApp, the app that lets you “transform your face using artificial intelligence,” has rolled out an update that’s been meant with predictable backlash.

The app, which has 40 million installs since its launch last year, now features ethnicity filters to turn your face more Asian, Black, Caucasian, or Indian. Here’s the results:

FaceApp told TechCrunch that the ethnicity filters “don’t have any positive, or negative connotations associated with them.” & they “were designed to be equal in all aspects.

For more, head to TechCrunch.

