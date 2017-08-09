FaceApp Adds Ethnicity Filters; Sparks Online Backlash

FaceApp, the app that lets you “transform your face using artificial intelligence,” has rolled out an update that’s been meant with predictable backlash.

Everyone loves FaceApp, the phone app that adds smiles and wrinkles to your friends' faces! We regret to inform you that FaceApp is racist pic.twitter.com/2tRSlcfWdc — Jennifer Unkle (@jbu3) August 9, 2017

The app, which has 40 million installs since its launch last year, now features ethnicity filters to turn your face more Asian, Black, Caucasian, or Indian. Here’s the results:

me and my three ethnically diverse half brothers unequivocally condemn the new faceapp filters pic.twitter.com/uMNfIrb73f — Alex Nichols (@Lowenaffchen) August 9, 2017

Wow… FaceApp really setting the bar for racist AR with its awful new update that includes Black, Indian and Asian "race filters" pic.twitter.com/Lo5kmLvoI9 — Lucas Matney (@lucasmtny) August 9, 2017

FaceApp told TechCrunch that the ethnicity filters “don’t have any positive, or negative connotations associated with them.” & they “were designed to be equal in all aspects.

