Fan Memorial Planned For Chester Bennington This Saturday In San Francisco

August 9, 2017 3:41 PM
Filed Under: Chester Bennington, San Francisco
A picture taken on July 22, 2017 shows red roses and a picture of Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington laid in front of the US embassy in central Moscow in memory of Bennington on July 22, 2017. Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington killed himself on the birthday of his late friend Chris Cornell of Soundgarden, highlighting the close friendship between the two troubled singers. The 41-year-old Bennington, who like Cornell had long suffered alcohol and drug problems, was found hanging at his Los Angeles home on July 20, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Maxim ZMEYEV (Photo credit should read MAXIM ZMEYEV/AFP/Getty Images)

A few weeks ago, Mike Shinoda shared a list of worldwide fan memorials being held for late Linkin Park singer, Chester Bennington. On July 30 one was held near the SAP Center in San Jose. Now this Saturday night August 12 another is planned for 6:30 PM at San Francisco’s Dolores Park.

Fans are encouraged to bring flowers, candles, posters, their instruments, and whatever else they’d like to bring to commemorate Chester.

For more information on the San Francisco memorial, keep up with the Facebook event page.

