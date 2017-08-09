Fan Memorial Planned For Chester Bennington This Saturday In San Francisco

A few weeks ago, Mike Shinoda shared a list of worldwide fan memorials being held for late Linkin Park singer, Chester Bennington. On July 30 one was held near the SAP Center in San Jose. Now this Saturday night August 12 another is planned for 6:30 PM at San Francisco’s Dolores Park.

From tonight's memorial in San Jose. pic.twitter.com/rvdmb0ecrg — LIVE 105 (@LIVE105) July 31, 2017

How the memorial looks tonight.

(📸Casey McCarthy) pic.twitter.com/VeIknNBwuK — LIVE 105 (@LIVE105) July 31, 2017

Fans are encouraged to bring flowers, candles, posters, their instruments, and whatever else they’d like to bring to commemorate Chester.

For more information on the San Francisco memorial, keep up with the Facebook event page.