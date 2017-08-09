Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 08.09.17

Today’s show had plenty of mysteries about the universe and space that needed to be solved. Luckily Kevin Klein Live had a friend NASA scientist by the name of Dr. Joseph Nuth, who was more than willing to help, especially with the concerns on what exactly is entailed with NASA’s guardian of the galaxy job that’s got plenty of online journalists buzzing. But most importantly, Dr. Nuth helped answer some of the dumb questions Kevin and Ally have that Google just can’t answer well enough for their liking.

Plus, relations seem to be going South between the United States and North Korea, but perhaps their similarities between the two countries’ leaders will help mend these wounds? Kevin and Ally noticed that Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un have some similar habits and tastes, so they put listeners to the test for a chance to score themselves some cool prizes. Surprisingly though, it seems that the Bay Area either really knows its president or really knows foreign dictators really well.

Also on today’s podcast:

Kevin and Ally listen to an old song that gives advice on how to survive a nuclear bomb

Useless Weirdo goes off on a listener putting judgement on how he spends time at the gym

Why it is that successful people always seem to be huge dicks

And more!

