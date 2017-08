A musical genius of sorts has created a fix for that annoying problem where every time you plug your phone into your car stereo…the same song plays.

hey I released a blank song that will play 1st so that *one* song won’t play every time u plug ur phone into ur car https://t.co/FL83YUOOcz — #1 samir (@samir) August 9, 2017

Samir Mezrahi released “A a a a a Very Good Song,” is 9:58 of…silence. Which might be a welcome alternative to Ed Sheeran’s “A Team,” Jackson 5’s “ABC,” or whatever it is that’s the first song alphabetically on your phone, or iPod.

