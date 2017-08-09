See The West Coast By Train For $97

Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

August 9, 2017 7:29 PM
Courtesy Amtrak/Facebook

Amtrak’s Coast Starlight, which runs from Los Angeles to Seattle, isn’t new. It’s been making that route since 1971, but it’s worth noting that prices for the trip along the West Coast currently start at $97.

The total time of the journey is 35 hours if you make the whole, scenic trek. It includes several Bay Area stops in San Jose, Oakland, Emeryville, and Martinez.

If you’re looking for the ultimate late summer adventure, this is definitely something to consider.

If you want more info & to book a trip head to Amtrak.com.

