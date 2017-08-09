See The West Coast By Train For $97

Amtrak’s Coast Starlight, which runs from Los Angeles to Seattle, isn’t new. It’s been making that route since 1971, but it’s worth noting that prices for the trip along the West Coast currently start at $97.

The Coast Starlight Is the Most Beautiful Train Ride in America and Starts At Just $97 https://t.co/54PfkL8Oey pic.twitter.com/2S0LJPZAZl — Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) August 3, 2017

The total time of the journey is 35 hours if you make the whole, scenic trek. It includes several Bay Area stops in San Jose, Oakland, Emeryville, and Martinez.

All aboard the Coast Starlight for a dining car experience with unforgettable ocean views. 🌊🍽 📸: @impetuoustraveler A post shared by Amtrak (@amtrak) on May 13, 2017 at 8:38pm PDT

If you’re looking for the ultimate late summer adventure, this is definitely something to consider.

