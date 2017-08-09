Starbucks Now Has An Horchata Frappuccino

Starbucks has announced another new Frappuccino for the Summer … this time with the familiar flavor of horchata.
Their version called the Horchata Almondmilk Frappuccino and blends ice cold almond milk with cinnamon spice to replicate that flavor of the Taqueria favorite.
The drink is getting good reviews for both its flavor and the fact that if ordered without whipped cream it is a tasty vegan option.
Here’s what it will do to your waistline …
Horchata Almondmilk Frappuccino® Blended Beverage:
Nutrition Facts Per Serving (16 fl oz)
Calories 390
Calories from Fat 120
Total Fat 13g
Saturated Fat 8g
Trans Fat 0g
Cholesterol 35mg
Sodium 250mg
Total Carbohydrate 68g
Dietary Fiber 1g
Sugars 66g
Protein 2g
Horchata Almondmilk Crème Frappuccino®:
Nutrition Facts Per Serving (16 fl oz)
Calories 330
Calories from Fat 130
Total Fat 14g 22%
Saturated Fat 8g 40%
Trans Fat 0g
Cholesterol 35mg 12%
Sodium 0mg 0%
Total Carbohydrate 51g 17%
Dietary Fiber 1g 4%
Sugars 50g
Protein 2g
