The Coen Brothers Are Coming To Netflix With New Series

The Coen Brothers – the duo behind classics like No Country for Old Men (2007), O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000), The Big Lebowski (1998), and Fargo (1996), are partnering with Netflix to release The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs will be a 6-episode anthology series with each episode featuring “a distinct story about the American West.” The title character Buster Scruggs will be played by Tim Blake Nelson (O Brother, Where Art Thou? and Lincoln) with Joel and Ethan Coen acting as writers, directors, and executive producers on the anthology.

“The Coens are visionary directors, masterful storytellers, and colorful linguists. We are thrilled for Netflix to become home to the full range of their talents,” said Cindy Holland, Vice President, Original Content for Netflix in a press release.

Look for The Ballad of Buster Scruggs on Netflix in 2018.

