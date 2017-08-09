Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

The Cure, Smiths, Depeche Mode Tribute Party In SF This Weekend

August 9, 2017 2:31 PM
Filed Under: Depeche Mode, San Francisco, The Cure
(AFP/Getty Images)

We’re approaching one of the busiest music weekends of the summer in the Bay Area with Outside Lands in Golden Gate Park, Kendrick Lamar in San Jose, Lady Gaga at AT&T Park, and more. One party you should have on your radar is happening at SF’s Public Works (161 Erie St.) on Saturday night (8/12).

20264553 10159357327230227 8394944045954081195 n The Cure, Smiths, Depeche Mode Tribute Party In SF This Weekend

Via Public Works/Facebook

The Holy Trinity party will pay tribute to iconic acts The Cure, The Smiths, & Depeche Mode. Other indie & alternative hits will be spun throughout the evening as well.

It’s happening from 10 PM – 2 AM & tickets are $10 (It’s 21+). You can grab them in advance at Ticketfly.

For more, head to the Facebook event page.

