The Cure, Smiths, Depeche Mode Tribute Party In SF This Weekend

We’re approaching one of the busiest music weekends of the summer in the Bay Area with Outside Lands in Golden Gate Park, Kendrick Lamar in San Jose, Lady Gaga at AT&T Park, and more. One party you should have on your radar is happening at SF’s Public Works (161 Erie St.) on Saturday night (8/12).

The Holy Trinity party will pay tribute to iconic acts The Cure, The Smiths, & Depeche Mode. Other indie & alternative hits will be spun throughout the evening as well.

It’s happening from 10 PM – 2 AM & tickets are $10 (It’s 21+). You can grab them in advance at Ticketfly.

For more, head to the Facebook event page.