Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 08.10.17

Double Trouble Thursday is here again, bringing with it a full podcast of everything that went down today, including the entire segment of Make Out For Outside Lands. Two couple showed up to compete today, with their own unique baggage to deal with, from an awkward meeting at an Apple Store with a nude pic to someone transitioning while putting their partner in the friendzone for years. It’s a totally surreal experience to behold and luckily for the masochists, there’s video available at the Kevin Klein Live Facebook page.

Plus, Eating with the Hungry returned to the show after a long absence, with Useless Weirdo heading back into the streets of San Francisco to help feed the less fortunate with the latest trendy food item. Useless Weirdo had himself the three newest Lay’s potato chip flavors and wanted one homeless resident of the city to guess what they thought the flavor was and which one they thought was the best. But with Useless Weirdo on the job, it couldn’t go any worse.

Also on today’s podcast:

Kevin and Ally break down the top dishes in the Bay Area to try as a resident and tourists

10 year olds give their advice on being 10 years old and disrespect Useless Weirdo

Breaking down the annoyance that is the e-mail alerts about the company refrigerator being cleaned out soon

And more!

