Queens of the Stone Age Share ‘The Evil Has Landed’

By Abby Hassler

Queens of the Stone Age have debuted their second single “The Evil Has Landed” off their upcoming seventh studio album, Villains. The record will arrive Aug. 25.

This single follows the previously released “The Way You Used to Do.” Speaking about the upcoming album, frontman Josh Homme said, “The title Villains isn’t a political statement. It has nothing to do with Trump or any of that s—. It’s simply 1) a word that looks fantastic and 2) a comment on the three versions of every scenario: yours, mine and what actually happened.”

Listen to “The Evil Has Landed” below.