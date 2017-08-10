Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

Silicon Valley Music And Taco Festival Returns Next Weekend

August 10, 2017 8:50 PM
Filed Under: Silicon Valley


The 3rd annual Silicon Valley Music & Taco Festival hits San Jose’s St. James Park on the weekend of August 19 & 20. It promises tons of live music, tacos, taco eating contests, Lucha Libre wrestling, a mechanical bull, a silent disco, and more.

Tickets start at $20 for a single day & $30 for the whole weekend. You can grab those at SVtacofest.com.

Here’s the music schedule:

SATURDAY AUGUST 19

PERFORMER TIME LOCATION
DOORS 11:00AM
DJ 11:00AM -12:30PM Main Stage
SILENT DISCO 12:30PM – 6:30PM Silent Disco Space 
NATIVE ELEMENTS 12:30PM – 2:00PM Main Stage
TACO EATING CONTEST 2:00PM – 2:30PM Event Stage 
BACK TO BLACK 2:30PM – 3:30PM Main Stage
LUCHA LIBRE 3:30PM – 4:00PM Lucha Libre Ring
CASH’D OUT 4:00PM – 5:00PM Main Stage
LUCHA LIBRE 5:00PM – 5:30PM Lucha Libre Ring
BANG DATA 5:30PM – 6:30PM Main Stage
LUCHA LIBRE 6:30PM – 7:00PM Lucha Libre Ring
SUPER DIAMOND 7:00PM – 8:00PM Main Stage

SUNDAY AUGUST 20

PERFORMER TIME LOCATION
DOORS 11:00AM
DJ 11:00AM -12:30PM Main Stage
SILENT DISCO 12:30PM – 6:30PM Silent Disco Space 
RUB A DUB POSSE 12:30PM – 2:00PM Main Stage
THIS CHARMING BAND 2:30PM – 3:30PM Event Stage 
LUCHA LIBRE 3:30PM – 4:00PM Lucha Libre Ring
LA MISA NEGRA 4:00PM – 5:00PM Main Stage
LUCHA LIBRE 5:00PM – 5:30PM Lucha Libre Ring
LUCHA LIBRE 6:30PM – 7:00PM Lucha Libre Ring
LA SANTA CECILIA 7:00PM – 8:00PM Main Stage

Local legends Joey Chestnut & Matt Stonie will also be taking part in a taco eating contest on the first day of the festival.

Oh, and there will be beer gardens featuring beers, tequila, and micheladas.

For more info head to SVTacofest.com.

