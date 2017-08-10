Silicon Valley Music And Taco Festival Returns Next Weekend

The 3rd annual Silicon Valley Music & Taco Festival hits San Jose’s St. James Park on the weekend of August 19 & 20. It promises tons of live music, tacos, taco eating contests, Lucha Libre wrestling, a mechanical bull, a silent disco, and more.

FREE TIX: Share our link (www.svtacofest.com) and tag (#svtacofest) to win! 3 Winners get 2 VIP Weekend Passes! Contest Ends Fri. 8/4 A post shared by SV Taco Fest (@svtacofest) on Aug 2, 2017 at 2:17pm PDT

Tickets start at $20 for a single day & $30 for the whole weekend. You can grab those at SVtacofest.com.

Here’s the music schedule:

SATURDAY AUGUST 19