Silicon Valley Music And Taco Festival Returns Next Weekend

The 3rd annual Silicon Valley Music & Taco Festival hits San Jose’s St. James Park on the weekend of August 19 & 20. It promises tons of live music, tacos, taco eating contests, Lucha Libre wrestling, a mechanical bull, a silent disco, and more.
Tickets start at $20 for a single day & $30 for the whole weekend. You can grab those at SVtacofest.com.
Here’s the music schedule:
SATURDAY AUGUST 19
|PERFORMER
|TIME
|LOCATION
|DOORS
|11:00AM
|DJ
|11:00AM -12:30PM
|Main Stage
|SILENT DISCO
|12:30PM – 6:30PM
|Silent Disco Space
|NATIVE ELEMENTS
|12:30PM – 2:00PM
|Main Stage
|TACO EATING CONTEST
|2:00PM – 2:30PM
|Event Stage
|BACK TO BLACK
|2:30PM – 3:30PM
|Main Stage
|LUCHA LIBRE
|3:30PM – 4:00PM
|Lucha Libre Ring
|CASH’D OUT
|4:00PM – 5:00PM
|Main Stage
|LUCHA LIBRE
|5:00PM – 5:30PM
|Lucha Libre Ring
|BANG DATA
|5:30PM – 6:30PM
|Main Stage
|LUCHA LIBRE
|6:30PM – 7:00PM
|Lucha Libre Ring
|SUPER DIAMOND
|7:00PM – 8:00PM
|Main Stage
SUNDAY AUGUST 20
|PERFORMER
|TIME
|LOCATION
|DOORS
|11:00AM
|DJ
|11:00AM -12:30PM
|Main Stage
|SILENT DISCO
|12:30PM – 6:30PM
|Silent Disco Space
|RUB A DUB POSSE
|12:30PM – 2:00PM
|Main Stage
|THIS CHARMING BAND
|2:30PM – 3:30PM
|Event Stage
|LUCHA LIBRE
|3:30PM – 4:00PM
|Lucha Libre Ring
|LA MISA NEGRA
|4:00PM – 5:00PM
|Main Stage
|LUCHA LIBRE
|5:00PM – 5:30PM
|Lucha Libre Ring
|LUCHA LIBRE
|6:30PM – 7:00PM
|Lucha Libre Ring
|LA SANTA CECILIA
|7:00PM – 8:00PM
|Main Stage
Local legends Joey Chestnut & Matt Stonie will also be taking part in a taco eating contest on the first day of the festival.
Oh, and there will be beer gardens featuring beers, tequila, and micheladas.
For more info head to SVTacofest.com.