World’s Biggest Bounce House To Hit Northern California In September

August 10, 2017 4:58 PM
Filed Under: Big Bounce America, Fresno, Sacramento
Courtesy @thebigbounceusa/Instagram

It’s a 10,000 sq. ft. bounce house. What you dreamed of when you were bouncing in that bounce house as a kid. You wished it was bigger, that there was more room to move. Well, Big Bounce America is bringing that dream to northern California in September.

The bounce-house features obstacle courses, basketball hoops, inflatable sofas, foam pits, ball pits, and more. Plus, there’s DJs spinning music all day.

Tickets range from $13-$19 depending on what type of session you’re looking to join (Junior, Family, or Adult).

The Big Bounce America will hit Sacramento from September 8-10 & Fresno from September 22-24 so you’ll have to do a little driving to participate. Tickets are yet to go on sale for either stop, but you can sign up to find out when they will be available here. It looks like adult & family sessions have been selling out the quickest.

For more information visit The Big Bounce America.

