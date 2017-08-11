Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

A Reboot of ‘The Munsters’ In In The Works

August 11, 2017 9:03 AM
Filed Under: Seth Meyers, The Munsters
(Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

NBC has confirmed to Variety that a reboot of the classic television show The Munsters is in development. Jill Kargman (Odd Mom Out) writing the script with Seth Meyers and Mike Shoemaker acting as executive producers. The series is said to take place in modern hipster Brooklyn.

The original The Munsters series aired for 70 episodes from 1964 – 1966 on CBS and starred Fred Gwynne, Yvonne De Carlo, Al Lewis, Beverly Owen, Pat Priest, and Butch Patrick as the titular Munster clan on 1313 Mockingbird Lane. The show gained most of its popularity through years of syndication.

No air date on the reboot has been released.

 

feet A Reboot of The Munsters In In The WorksBradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live