Arcade Fire Share Complete Lollapalooza Performance

Arcade Fire have shared video of their complete headlining set from this year’s Lollapalooza.

The one hour and forty-five-minute set includes “Neighborhood #1 (Tunnels),”Ready to Start,” “Reflektor,” “Rebellion (Lies),” and “The Suburbs,” which the band dedicated to David Bowie.

The encore finds the band covering John Lennon’s “Mind Games,” with bits of Radiohead’s “Karma Police,” Bowie’s “Oh! You Pretty Things,” and the band’s own “Wake Up,” mixed in.

Check out the band’s full set below.