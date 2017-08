90s kids, it’s a day to celebrate the anniversaries of several of Nickelodeon’s biggest shows ever. Doug, Rugrats AND Red & Stimpy all premiered on this (August 11) in 1991.

Doug premiered on this day in '91, introducing us to Porkchop, Quailman and AW-WEEE-OOO KILLER TOFU! pic.twitter.com/gcjwMekVyW — HOMAGE (@HOMAGE) August 11, 2017

#Rugrats premiered on this day in 1991! See the voices behind the babies: https://t.co/rb5CILJ3ij pic.twitter.com/1kGyvjG6Vf — EW Flashback (@EWFlashback) August 11, 2017

In 1991, Nickelodeon released ‘Doug’, ‘Rugrats’ and ‘The Ren & Stimpy Show’ all on this day. pic.twitter.com/GF5B7zTz3i — Collider (@Collider) August 11, 2017

Nickelodeon premiered their Nicktoons block as a bit of an experiment in 1991, but the shows all ended up becoming iconic cartoons of their decade.

