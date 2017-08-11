Dunkin’ Donuts To Open In San Jose And Fremont This Year

Dunkin’ Donuts arrival in the Bay Area over the last year in places like Walnut Creek, Half Moon Bay, American Canyon, and South San Francisco was met with plenty of fanfare and lines out the door. Now the chain is expanding to San Jose and Fremont by the end of 2017.

We can expect Fremont’s shop to open this fall at 5255 Mowry Ave. near Farwell Drive. Close to I-880.

San Jose’s should open in the winter at 5519 Snell Ave. near Blossom Hill Road.

More new Bay Area Dunkin’ Donuts locations are likely on the way for 2018 as well.