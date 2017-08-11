Foster The People Debut Trippy ‘Doing It For The Money’ Video

Foster the People have released a new music video for their track “Doing it for the Money.”

Related: Foster the People Share New Track ‘Loyal Like Sid & Nancy’

The video was created using Google’s DeepDream technology and is one of the first music videos to do so, according to a press release. DeepDream is a “computer vision which uses a convolutional neural network to find and enhance patterns in images, thus creating a dream-like hallucinogenic appearance.”

“In researching more about the DeepDream world, I loved the idea of letting the collective unconscious of the internet play a part in the forming the music video,” said director Daniel Henry. “At any moment you can freeze frame and start to see a cryptic narrative that unfolds in infinite degrees. You might see a dog, or a dinosaur, or a dead president in these hallucinations, or it could just be projections of our inner turmoil.”

Check out Foster the People’s trippy new clip below.