Jim Gaffigan Talks Comedy Tour, Teases Possible ‘Super Troopers 2’ Appearance

Jim Gaffigan is one of the funniest comedians alive today. Watch his specials Mr. Universe or Obsessed and you’re bound to agree (and if you don’t, we don’t trust your judgement). Jim called Kevin Klein Live this morning to talk about his upcoming show at the Shoreline on September 17. He’s also a proud food lover, which makes him even more excited to be returning to the foodie capital of America – the Bay Area.

“When I go to the Bay Area, I feel like I have to get Asian food. But all of California I feel like I’m always looking for Mexican food. But I’m always eating wherever I go. I have to.”

Gaffigan also revealed that he’s a big fan of Northern California’s wine country. “The wine thing is just out of control. Like, police officers will pull you over and give you a bottle of wine,” the comedian joked. “It’s the equivalent of trick or treating in Northern California. People just give bottles of wine.”

Later in the interview the topic of Super Troopers 2 was brought up. Jim, of course, had a memorable cameo in the first film when he was pulled over in the famous “meow” scene. So, can we expect Gaffigan to make another appearance in the highly anticipated sequel? You’ll have to listen to the end of the interview to find out!