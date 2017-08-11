Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 08.11.17

August 11, 2017 10:45 AM
The weekend fun and Outside Lands is almost here, but Kevin Klein Live had some obstacles in the way before they could make that happen. Ally in particular had herself a rough time last night and this morning when a bat invaded her and her fiancé’s place, forcing them to retreat to a guest bedroom for the night not getting any sleep from the paranoia of a bat attack. It probably didn’t help that Kevin and Dead Eyes gave a list of possible health concerns that could be caused from a bat, but they only meant to help keep Ally informed. Petrified as well, but most informed.

Plus, This Week In Shame returned to Kevin Klein Live after a lengthy hiatus to shine some attention to the people shining their own lights in less than satisfactory ways. Some examples involved customers shaming a Wal-Mart for advertising guns as a Back To School special and a teacher fat shaming one of her kindergartners, but the true highlight came from a Hell known simply as Chuck E Cheese. In a tale involving kicked children, stolen arcade coins, and more, it’s the sort of story that could only come from that nightmarish landscape.

Also on today’s podcast:

  • Our listener with a lover in the Dominican Republic gives an update on this possible catfishing story
  • Music and more accusations pour in about what Useless Weirdo actually does at the gym
  • Kevin and Ally ponder how they get rich off of idiots with the upcoming solar eclipse
  • And more!

