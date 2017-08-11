Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 08.11.17

The weekend fun and Outside Lands is almost here, but Kevin Klein Live had some obstacles in the way before they could make that happen. Ally in particular had herself a rough time last night and this morning when a bat invaded her and her fiancé’s place, forcing them to retreat to a guest bedroom for the night not getting any sleep from the paranoia of a bat attack. It probably didn’t help that Kevin and Dead Eyes gave a list of possible health concerns that could be caused from a bat, but they only meant to help keep Ally informed. Petrified as well, but most informed.
Plus, This Week In Shame returned to Kevin Klein Live after a lengthy hiatus to shine some attention to the people shining their own lights in less than satisfactory ways. Some examples involved customers shaming a Wal-Mart for advertising guns as a Back To School special and a teacher fat shaming one of her kindergartners, but the true highlight came from a Hell known simply as Chuck E Cheese. In a tale involving kicked children, stolen arcade coins, and more, it’s the sort of story that could only come from that nightmarish landscape.
Also on today’s podcast:
- Our listener with a lover in the Dominican Republic gives an update on this possible catfishing story
- Music and more accusations pour in about what Useless Weirdo actually does at the gym
- Kevin and Ally ponder how they get rich off of idiots with the upcoming solar eclipse
- And more!
