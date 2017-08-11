Kirk Hammett’s Monster Movie Poster Collection Goes on Exhibit

By Robyn Collins

Metallica’s Kirk Hammett is a well-documented collector of classic horror and sci-fi memorabilia and now part of his collection is going on exhibition.

The It’s Alive: Classic Horror and Sci-fi art from the Kirk Hammett Collection exhibit will open Saturday, Aug. 12 at Peabody Essex Museum in Salem, MA. The collection includes over 100 pieces.

“For me, the horror genre took me over at a young age,” Hammett told Boston Magazine. “I was five years old when I saw my first horror movie, and from the onset it was like discovering an entirely different world out there that I never knew existed.”

“It was just something that made me feel incredibly safe, comfortable, inspired,” he continued. “Over the course of time, as a child, I got more into reading books on horror, monster magazines, horror comic books—that was during the ’60s horror toy craze. I was a sponge and soaked it all up.”

Classic posters from films such as Frankenstein, Dracula and The Mummy will be on display.

Spotted on the streets of Salem! Stoked for the opening of the It's Alive Collection at @peabodyessex on August 12th🤘🏻#PEMHorror A post shared by Kirk Hammett (@kirkhammett) on Aug 8, 2017 at 11:53am PDT