PHOTOS: Before She Was Olenna Tyrell, Diana Rigg Was A 1960s TV And Fashion Icon

August 11, 2017 12:05 PM
Filed Under: Diana Rigg, Game of Thrones
Diana Rigg as Olenna Tyrell (HBO)

Everyone will recognize Diana Rigg as Lady Olenna, the Matriarch of House Tyrell and all around badass, on Game Of Thrones. But did you know that Rigg was previously famous as a 1960’s television and fashion icon?

Rigg portrayed Emma Peel in the 1960s TV series The Avengers from 1961 – 1969. The Emma Peel character and by proxy Rigg were seen at the time as a model of a strong and liberated woman saving the world in her knee-high boots, catsuits, and miniskirts.

Over 50 years later, she not only stood up to Cersei but also rid the 7 Kingdoms of the evil that was Joffrey.

Still a badass a half century later.

Check out photos of Rigg from 50 years ago.

gettyimages 168005211 PHOTOS: Before She Was Olenna Tyrell, Diana Rigg Was A 1960s TV And Fashion Icon

Diana Rigg as Emma Peel in the television series ‘The Avengers’, 14th December 1964. (Photo by Terry Disney/Express/Getty Images)

gettyimages 168005190 PHOTOS: Before She Was Olenna Tyrell, Diana Rigg Was A 1960s TV And Fashion Icon

English actress Diana Rigg models a wool trouser suit called ‘Blackboard’, designed by John Bates for her role in television series ‘The Avengers’, 11th October 1965. (Photo by Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

gettyimages 2099499 PHOTOS: Before She Was Olenna Tyrell, Diana Rigg Was A 1960s TV And Fashion Icon

Diana Rigg, as Emma Peel, for the television program, ‘The Avengers,’ circa 1966. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Courtesy of Getty Images)

gettyimages 168005212 PHOTOS: Before She Was Olenna Tyrell, Diana Rigg Was A 1960s TV And Fashion Icon

English actress Diana Rigg wearing one of her costumes from the new series of ‘The Avengers’, 5th September 1966. (Photo by Chris Ware/Keystone/Getty Images)

gettyimages 585346633 PHOTOS: Before She Was Olenna Tyrell, Diana Rigg Was A 1960s TV And Fashion Icon

Portrait of actress Diana Rigg, star of the new film ‘Assassination Bureau’, at the Hilton Hotel, London, November 8th 1967. (Photo by Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

 

