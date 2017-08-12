Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

Harry Potter’s Childhood Home Up For Sale

August 12, 2017 12:45 PM
Filed Under: Harry Potter, Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows - Part 1
(Carter Jonas)

Real estate company Carter Jonas has one lucrative listing – the childhood home of Harry Potter.

The historic home in Lavenham, England appeared in the first Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows film. In the film, the home was part of Godric’s Hollow, where Harry was born and where Voldemort killed Harry’s parents.

The house in real life is 3,165-square-foot with six bedrooms, four bathrooms, a reception hall, drawing room, kitchen, and a tea garden in back.

The price tag? Nearly $1.3 million.

Harry Potters Childhood Home Up For Sale

(Carter Jonas)

Harry Potters Childhood Home Up For Sale

(Carter Jonas)

harry4 Harry Potters Childhood Home Up For Sale

(Carter Jonas)

 

feet Harry Potters Childhood Home Up For SaleBradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live