Subsonic Playlist: 08.12.2017

10 PM
Rage Against The Machine – “Killing In The Name” (Just A Tune Flip)
Galantis – “Hunter” (MyKill & Party Ben Remix)
Dillon Francis – “Anywhere” (A-Trak Remix)
Empire of the Sun – “Alive” (Zedd Remix)
Kaskade – “Disarm You” (Illenium Remix)
Big Data – “Dangerous” (Oliver Remix)
Zeds Dead & Diplo – “Blame”
San Holo – “The Future” (Wingtip Remix)
Porter Robinson – “Flicker” (Mat Zo Remix)|
Jack Garratt – “Surprise Yourself” (Gryffin & Manila Killa Remix)
Baytek – “Anchor”
Yeah Yeah Yeahs – “Maps” (Tommie Sunshine & CID Remix)
ZHU – “Faded 2.0” (DJ Snake & DJ Mustard Remix)
Seven Lions X Illenium X Said The Sky – “Rush Over Me”
Avicii – “Without You”
Blink-182 – “All The Small Things” (Justin Caruso Remix)
11 AM
Steve Angello – “Breaking Kind”
Rameses B – “Nova”
Opia – “YDU” (BKAYE Remix)
Bishop Briggs – “Wild Horses” (Attom Remix)
Pluto – “Surface” (Zephure Remix)
HIGHSOCIETY – “Life Hack”
Alan Walker – “Sing Me To Sleep” (marshmello Remix)
Slushii – “So Long”
The Spacies – “Slow Mo” (Felix Palmqvist Remix)
Missio – “Middle Fingers” (Glades Remix)
Shallows – “Matter” (Blu J Remix)
Angels & Airwaves – “The Adventure” (Illenium Remix)
Seven Lions – “Rescue Me” (Feat. Unlike Pluto & VERITE)
Phantoms – “Been Here Before”
Jauz & San Holo – “OK!”
LANY – “WHERE THE HELL ARE MY FRIENDS?” (Trademark Remix)
Whethan – “Can’t Hide” (Feat. Ashe)
Linkin Park – “In The End” (Sonik & Gon Haziri Remix)
12 AM
Galantis – “Runaway” (JayKode Remix)
Odesza – “Higher Ground”
twenty one pilots – “Heathens” (DISTO Remix)
Illenium – “Fractures” (Trivecta Remix)
K?D – “Lose Myself”
Rag’N’Bone Man – “Human” (Joe Jayson Remix)
Marian Hill – “Down” (BLENDER Remix)
SteLouse – “Bones”
Ghastly – “If Ur Listening”
Conro – “Close”
Mystery Skulls – “Music”
Zedd – “Stay” (Petit Biscuit Remix)
Florian Picasso – “Hannabi”
Phantoms – “Just A Feeling”
San Holo – “Light”
Bingo Players – “Cry (Just A Little)” (A-Trak & Phantoms Remix)
Virtual Riot – “Lost It”