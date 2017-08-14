A Look Inside California’s The ‘IT’ Experience

Ahead of the September 8 release of the remake of Stephen King’s ‘IT’ a real life version the terrifying Neibolt house from the film has popped up in Los Angeles at the corner of Hollywood & Vine.

The haunted house experience opened today and will be open from 1 PM – 11 PM daily through September 10.

#ThisIsWhereITLives #itmovie #stephenking #horror #pennywise #hollywood #losangeles #LA #NeiboltHouseHollywood #TheITExperience A post shared by Simon Thompson (@showbizsimon) on Aug 14, 2017 at 1:06pm PDT

It’s an 18 and over haunted house experience where you’ll be guided by “Georgie” through the 5,000 sq. ft. home. You’ll be grouped into “Losers Club” groups of 7 and will journey through a 20-minute experience featuring live actors, animatronic beings, and more.

It appears reservations are fully booked for the house now, but keep up with ThatsWhereItLives.com to see when they’re accepting walk-ups.