A Look Inside California’s The ‘IT’ Experience

Ahead of the September 8 release of the remake of Stephen King’s ‘IT’ a real life version the terrifying Neibolt house from the film has popped up in Los Angeles at the corner of Hollywood & Vine.
The haunted house experience opened today and will be open from 1 PM – 11 PM daily through September 10.
It’s an 18 and over haunted house experience where you’ll be guided by “Georgie” through the 5,000 sq. ft. home. You’ll be grouped into “Losers Club” groups of 7 and will journey through a 20-minute experience featuring live actors, animatronic beings, and more.
It appears reservations are fully booked for the house now, but keep up with ThatsWhereItLives.com to see when they’re accepting walk-ups.