Crunchyroll Anime Expo In Santa Clara This Month

The world’s largest anime streaming company, Crunchyroll, is throwing a convention right here in the Bay Area on the weekend of August 25-27 at the Santa Clara Convention Center.

The Dragon Ball Super Puzzle Hunt comes to Crunchyroll Expo! Who wants to be on my team? 🐉 http://crunchyrollexpo.com/aug0417-savetheworld #dragonballsuper #dragonballz #puzzlehunt #crunchyroll #crunchyrollexpo #crx A post shared by Crunchyroll Expo (@crunchyrollexpo) on Aug 5, 2017 at 3:04pm PDT

Crunchyroll Expo is a showcase of the best of what Japanese animation and pop culture has to offer – as well as unique elements, events, and experiences never seen before at an anime con.

It’s a celebration of manga, anime, and cosplay with guest appearances from some of the biggest personalities in the anime world throughout the weekend.

Tickets starting at $40 for a single day can be purchased at showclix.com.

Also, keep a look out for Patrick & Twinkie from Kevin Klein Live if you’re heading tot the expo.