Crunchyroll Anime Expo In Santa Clara This Month

The world’s largest anime streaming company, Crunchyroll, is throwing a convention right here in the Bay Area on the weekend of August 25-27 at the Santa Clara Convention Center.
Crunchyroll Expo is a showcase of the best of what Japanese animation and pop culture has to offer – as well as unique elements, events, and experiences never seen before at an anime con.
While you’ve seen Crunchyroll Hime before, you’ve never seen her like this! We'd like to introduce the Crunchyroll Expo 2017 blog – starting with our official art!! ⭐️ http://crunchyrollexpo.com/jun717art/ #crunchyroll #crunchyrollexpo #crunchyrollhime #crx #mochibunny #samuraicat #demonpostman #mangabot
It’s a celebration of manga, anime, and cosplay with guest appearances from some of the biggest personalities in the anime world throughout the weekend.
Tickets starting at $40 for a single day can be purchased at showclix.com.
Also, keep a look out for Patrick & Twinkie from Kevin Klein Live if you’re heading tot the expo.