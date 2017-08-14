Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

Crunchyroll Anime Expo In Santa Clara This Month

August 14, 2017 8:20 PM
Filed Under: Crunchy Roll Expo, San Francisco
Via Crunchy Roll Expo/Facebook

The world’s largest anime streaming company, Crunchyroll, is throwing a convention right here in the Bay Area on the weekend of August 25-27 at the Santa Clara Convention Center.

Crunchyroll Expo is a showcase of the best of what Japanese animation and pop culture has to offer – as well as unique elements, events, and experiences never seen before at an anime con.

It’s a celebration of manga, anime, and cosplay with guest appearances from some of the biggest personalities in the anime world throughout the weekend.

Tickets starting at $40 for a single day can be purchased at showclix.com.

Also, keep a look out for Patrick & Twinkie from Kevin Klein Live if you’re heading tot the expo.

