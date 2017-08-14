Evanescence Announce ‘Synthesis’ Album and Tour

By Abby Hassler
Evanescence’s new album Synthesis will contain re-imaginings of the group’s iconic catalog as well as two new tracks. The band is currently in the studio finishing the project with producer Will Hunt and orchestra arranger and composer David Campbell.
Evanescence will support the new release with a fall tour featuring a full orchestra.
“I’ve always wanted to shine a light on some of the gorgeous David Campbell arrangements and programming elements in our songs, and that idea snowballed into completely re-doing them with full orchestra, not just strings, elaborate programming and experimentation,” Lee explained. “This will be our first time touring with an orchestra and I’m so excited to perform this way-really focus on the vocals, and the emotion and the story we’ve built over the years.”
“I’m also really excited about the new material on the album,” she continued. “Besides the two new songs, there are some really beautiful instrumental in-between moments. The whole thing flows like a big, dynamic soundtrack.”
Check out the complete tour dates below.
10/14 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl Concert Theater
10/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
10/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre
10/20 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center
10/22 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Irving Music Factory
10/23 – New Orleans, LA @ Mahalia Jackson Theater
10/25 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
10/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Chastain Park Amphitheatre
10/28 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium
10/30 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Hall for the Performing Arts
10/31 – Oxon Hill, MD @ MGM National Harbor
11/2 – Upper Darby, PA @ Tower Theater
11/3 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino – Grand Theater
11/5 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre – Boston
11/7 – Bethlehem, PA @ Sands Bethlehem Event Center
11/8 – Baltimore, MD @ Hippodrome Theatre
11/10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
11/30 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
12/2 – Carmel, IN @ The Palladium
12/5 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre
12/6 – Madison, WI @ Orpheum Theatre
12/8 – Toronto, ON Canada @ Sony Centre for Performing Arts
12/9 – Windsor, ON Canada @ Caesar’s Windsor
12/11 – Kansas City, MO @ Kansas City Music Hall
12/13 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
12/15- Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort
12/16 – San Francisco, CA @ Masonic Auditorium
12/19 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
