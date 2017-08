Fresh off their headlining set at Outside Lands, Gorillaz have announced a show at San Francisco’s Bill Graham Civic on Wednesday October 4 with Vince Staples & Danny Brown.

Pre-sale for the show is on 8/17 at 10AM (password = humanz) & the general on sale is Friday morning 8/18 at 10AM.

Gorillaz TV Series Coming In 2018

For tickets and info head to apeconcerts.com.