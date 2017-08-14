Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 08.14.17

Kevin Klein Live is back in from a long weekend spent at either a three day music festival in the middle of Golden Gate Park that you might have heard something about. The entire morning show, aside from Kevin was able to attend Outside Lands, where plenty of shenanigans were had, especially with Ally trying to finagle her way in front of food lines and Useless Weirdo seeing people getting busted by park rangers for public urination one after another. It’s just another fun year at the Outside Lands Music Festival!

Plus, Kevin was stuck at yet another wedding that’s just the beginning of the show’s many obligated wedding appearances this season. So the topic of wedding and wedding songs was fresh on the mind, especially the songs everyone is sick of hearing these days. These songs were the subject of today’s 7 at 7, where repeating the list back in order was able to score one lucky listener some tickets to see Third Eye Blind.

Also on today’s podcast:

A woman’s strange illness of being aroused at all times is analyzed by Kevin and Ally

Attendees from Outside Lands give some predictions for the latest edition of Drunk Future

Tips on a new way to send random people d-pics is interrupted by a threesome proposal from Creepy Creeper

Useless Weirdo reports on the closure of 880 this morning from a totally real helicopter

And more!

