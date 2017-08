7-Eleven has announced that this Friday August 18 & Saturday August 19 will be Bring Your Own Cup Days at their stores.

Rejoice! The epic day when almost everything is a Slurpee cup is coming on Aug 18 and 19. Bring in your craziest container and share a pic with #BYOCupDay. Link in bio. A post shared by 7-Eleven (@7eleven) on Aug 11, 2017 at 12:04pm PDT

Slurpees in your own cup will be $1.50 each and the promotion runs from 11 AM – 7 PM each day.

There are rules, though. Your container must be watertight and “food-safe clean.” It also has to fit upright within the 10-inch hole under the dispenser. You are limited to one container per day.

The countdown has begun! #BYOCupDay is this weekend August 18-19 from 11AM-7PM! Are you prepared for the challenge? 📷: @tatelovett A post shared by 7-Eleven (@7eleven) on Aug 15, 2017 at 9:01am PDT

For all the info, visit 7-eleven.com.